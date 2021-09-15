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Ze had nog kunnen leven!!
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20 views • September 15, 2021
In een item van Nieuwsuur wordt beweerd dat een vrouw uit kerkrade overleden zou zijn AAN corona en dat zij nog geleefd zou hebben wanneer ze geïnjecteerd zou zijn geweest. Een journaliste vermoedde een opzetje en heeft e.e.a. nagezocht. Flavio van Blckbx.tv zoekt dit samen met haar uit.
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