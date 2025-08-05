Iran-Contra NEVER ENDED, paving the way for how the modern deep state operates - Mike Benz

🚨 EXPOSED: Iran-Contra NEVER ENDED, paving the way for how the modern deep state operates

💬 “The reason I always come back to Iran-Contra and why I think that everybody should do a study of it is because it’s the way to understand how intelligence work got structured after the first set of real reforms to the CIA,” former State Department official Mike Benz explains.

🔴 The reason? After the mid-1970s crackdowns on the CIA, including congressional oversight, budget cuts, and the exposure of an array of scandals, from Operation Mockingbird and Operation Chaos to MK Ultra, the agency needed a new approach.

🔴 Hence, Iran-Contra (secret 80s arms sales to Iran to fund brutal mercenary militias in Nicaragua) was born.