I think scripture gets misinterpreted with "one will be taken and the other one left." What does the sister passage say that is referenced as the days of Noah? We review how this understanding of who is left fits the wheat and the tares parable. Last, we cover the vials and how it replicates God's protection of the Jews during his wrath on the Egyptians. Did you know the vials are in the later days of the tribulation and it says to be not be caught as a thief. Sounds like Christians are going to be here for the entire tribulation time frame. Plus a couple dreams...

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We will unlock, "One will be taken and Another One Left"











