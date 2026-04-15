Chokepoints Secured: U.S. Takes Hormuz, Locks Malacca Access





U.S. forces now control the Strait of Hormuz. In the past 48 hours, warships enforcing the blockade have turned back six merchant vessels bound for Iranian ports — while keeping the channel open for all other traffic. President Trump calls it a permanent reopening of the waterway. China calls for restraint. Meanwhile, Washington seals a defense pact with Indonesia, granting US military aircraft wider access to the Strait of Malacca — the narrow passage that handles nearly a quarter of global seaborne oil.





Global supply lines have hardened into battle positions. From Cairo's forced blackouts to India's $6.7 billion stabilization fund, Russia's ban on cash and gold exports to Turkey's rapid drawdown of reserves — governments are treating physical access to energy and goods as the new front line. Predictability is gone. War mode economics is the operational reality.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.