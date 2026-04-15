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Chokepoints Secured: U.S. Takes Hormuz, Locks Malacca Access
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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U.S. forces now control the Strait of Hormuz. In the past 48 hours, warships enforcing the blockade have turned back six merchant vessels bound for Iranian ports — while keeping the channel open for all other traffic. President Trump calls it a permanent reopening of the waterway. China calls for restraint. Meanwhile, Washington seals a defense pact with Indonesia, granting US military aircraft wider access to the Strait of Malacca — the narrow passage that handles nearly a quarter of global seaborne oil.


Global supply lines have hardened into battle positions. From Cairo's forced blackouts to India's $6.7 billion stabilization fund, Russia's ban on cash and gold exports to Turkey's rapid drawdown of reserves — governments are treating physical access to energy and goods as the new front line. Predictability is gone. War mode economics is the operational reality.


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Keywords
strait of hormuznavyjohn michael chambersiran blockadechina restraintindonesia defense pactstrait of malaccaglobal supply linescairo blackoutsindia stabilization fundrussia gold exportsturkey reserveswar economics
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