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An interview with Margaret Flowers in Nicaragua
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54 views • March 31, 2021
In March 2021, a delegation from the Sanctions Kill initiative combating illegal unilateral coercive measures by the United States and its allies against Venezuela, Cuba and other countries visited Nicaragua. Margaret Flowers of Popular Resistance participated in the delegation and kindly agreed to an interview for the Tortilla con Sal media outlet. In the interview she explains the purpose of the delegation, its importance for building international solidarity and her impressions of Nicaragua.
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