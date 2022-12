Why I Actually Feel Bad for Klepto + Delusional -- Sam Brinton (but a Pox on the Biden Admin)

I actually feel bad for delusional, they/them, in charge of our nuclear waste and hired by the Biden administration with security clearance, who has turned into a kleptomaniac and thinks it's OK to steal other peoples' luggage from the airport.Of course, a pox on the Biden ministration for hosting a drag event, trying to get the rest of society to accept such nefarious activities around children, and for hiring someone based on how they identify rather than their merit.

#sambrinton #drag #biden #identity #politics





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more