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Please Watch This Is What The CCP PLA Has Planned For The World Nine Commentaries Pt 6: How the Chinese Communist Party Destroyed Traditional Culture
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31 views • May 22, 2021
Watch All 9 Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Nine+Commentaries
The award-winning "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" has inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to renounce their ties with the CCP. This video series is based on the book, published in 15 languages and available here: http://www.ninecommentaries.com
Foreword
Culture is the soul of a nation. This spiritual factor is as important to mankind as physical factors such as race and land.
Cultural developments define the history of a nation's civilization. The complete destruction of a national culture leads to the end of the nation. Ancient nations who had created glorious civilizations were considered to have vanished when their cultures disappeared, even though people of their races may have survived. China is the only country in the world whose ancient civilization has been passed down continuously for over 5,000 years. Destruction of its traditional culture is an unforgivable crime.
The Chinese culture, believed to be passed down by God, started with such myths as Pangu's creation of heaven and the earth [1], Nüwa's creation of humanity [2], Shennong's identification of hundreds of medicinal herbs [3], and Cangjie's invention of Chinese characters [4]. "Man follows the earth, the earth follows heaven, heaven follows the Tao, and the Tao follows what is natural." [5] The Taoist wisdom of unity of heaven and humanity has coursed through the veins of Chinese culture. "Great learning promotes the cultivation of virtue."[6] Confucius opened a school to teach students more than 2,000 years ago and imparted to society the Confucian ideals represented by the five cardinal virtues of benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom, and faithfulness. In the first century, Shakyamuni's Buddhism traveled east to China with its emphasis on compassion and salvation for all beings. The Chinese culture became more wide-ranging and profound. Thereafter, Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism became complementary beliefs in Chinese society, bringing the Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D.) to the peak of its glory and prosperity, as is known to all under heaven.
The award-winning "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" has inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to renounce their ties with the CCP. This video series is based on the book, published in 15 languages and available here: http://www.ninecommentaries.com
Foreword
Culture is the soul of a nation. This spiritual factor is as important to mankind as physical factors such as race and land.
Cultural developments define the history of a nation's civilization. The complete destruction of a national culture leads to the end of the nation. Ancient nations who had created glorious civilizations were considered to have vanished when their cultures disappeared, even though people of their races may have survived. China is the only country in the world whose ancient civilization has been passed down continuously for over 5,000 years. Destruction of its traditional culture is an unforgivable crime.
The Chinese culture, believed to be passed down by God, started with such myths as Pangu's creation of heaven and the earth [1], Nüwa's creation of humanity [2], Shennong's identification of hundreds of medicinal herbs [3], and Cangjie's invention of Chinese characters [4]. "Man follows the earth, the earth follows heaven, heaven follows the Tao, and the Tao follows what is natural." [5] The Taoist wisdom of unity of heaven and humanity has coursed through the veins of Chinese culture. "Great learning promotes the cultivation of virtue."[6] Confucius opened a school to teach students more than 2,000 years ago and imparted to society the Confucian ideals represented by the five cardinal virtues of benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom, and faithfulness. In the first century, Shakyamuni's Buddhism traveled east to China with its emphasis on compassion and salvation for all beings. The Chinese culture became more wide-ranging and profound. Thereafter, Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism became complementary beliefs in Chinese society, bringing the Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D.) to the peak of its glory and prosperity, as is known to all under heaven.
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