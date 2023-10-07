Where Did the Towers Go? - Dr. Judy Wood presentation in 2012 Conference (Holland)

'Evidence of Breakthrough Energy: The Dawn of a New Age' by Dr. Judy Wood





Dr. Judy Wood’s presentation from the 2012 Breakthrough Energy Movement (BEM) Conference in Holland, and which is titled: ‘Evidence of Breakthrough Energy: The Dawn of a New Age’.





Judy goes through slide after slide of irrefutable evidence regarding what actually happened on September 11, 2001; which is that the World Trade Center Towers (all 7 of them) were literally turned to dust in a phenomenon before which had not been publicly seen before. Steel, concrete, and even humans turned to dust while leaving very little rubble, seismic impact, or even conventional heat.





The fact of the matter is that all this was put on display for all to see, but only Dr. Judy Wood understood what her eyes were telling her instead of the words of others.

Judy's investigation into 9/11 goes beyond just the towers and explores evidence that very few minds have even come across; which are listed below:





- Cars “toasted”, melted, twisted, levitated, flipped upside down, abnormally peeled, and crumbled.

- Steel columns twisted like jelly.

- Windows with circular holes on just one glass panel.

- A giant Hurricane Erin “coincidentally” being right beside New York City.

- Earth’s magnetic field having sharp changes at each major 9/11 event.

- Tritium being found without ionization radiation.





Interestingly, almost all of the effects present on 9/11 have been replicated by the inventor John Hutchison, “Cold Fusion” discoverers Stanley Pons and Martin Fleischmann, and even natural phenomena such as tornadoes and hurricanes.





Dr. Judy Wood has opened the door to what “reality” truly is, and now it is up to us to walk through it…





The original video is presented in Global BEM’s YouTube channel as well as on their website:





YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/vadSaWyiozg





Global BEM Website: https://globalbem.com/dr-judy-wood-evidence-of-breakthrough-energy-on-911/





For more information regarding Dr. Judy Wood’s presentation, the following resources are invaluable:





- 500 Page Slide Presentation With Extremely Detailed Notes https://www.slideshare.net/jps2041/dr-judy-wood-911

- PDF Download: https://1drv.ms/b/s!As32ynv0LoaIh_YVV2kTiBzTWwq5WQ?e=VXkjV9

- Dr. Judy Wood’s Recent Interview Going Over Her Presentation: https://youtu.be/p9LMgydKufE