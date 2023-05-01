10 Minute HIIT Cardio

Make the most of your workout time! Only have 10 minutes? This will get you revved up! It's funny, once you do 10 minutes, you feel so good that you want to do more! I have a whole series of 10 minute workouts available here: 10 - 10 Minute Workouts - PureFitJoy
