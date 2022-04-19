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Processing A Rebuke
Proverbs 19:25 (NIV)
25 Flog a mocker, and the simple will learn prudence;
rebuke the discerning, and they will gain knowledge.
Proverbs Club Commentary
"Mockers" are also called "The Simple".
It takes pain to get the attention of the simple.
The wise become wiser by acknowledging a rebuke.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mr22ftw8
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