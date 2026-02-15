THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 89: The End of Persian Rule

After the Babylonians conquered Egypt under King Nebuchadnezzar, Jewish mercenaries were hired to protect Egypt’s southern border. During the years under the Persian government, Judah was more of a theocracy. The high priest ruled but he did not have unlimited power like the previous kings.

A special council was convened to rubber stamp the wishes of the wealthy. From this sprung up the scribes, an educated class created to manipulate the people. Then the Greeks arrived and the high priest ordered the gates of Jerusalem opened and Alexander was welcomed into the city like a conquering hero. He was shown a scroll of the Book of Daniel and clearly thought of himself as the goat who tramples the Persian empire.

The Jews were granted the same rights they enjoyed under the Persians and God honored the word to the prophet Malachi or the Jews would have ceased to exist as a national entity.

DECEMBER 4, 2022

