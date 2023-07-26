Create New Account
Why Does It Matter Anyway? - The Lie
America at War
A great, short, and to the point answer to the question "Why does it matter anyway?"


By neo HUMAN eve on YouTube

Why The Lie? [Decoding The Deception]
original video: https://youtu.be/m7ZpvLu_tFE

I don't like being lied to!
And no matter how disagreeable you are, I'll bet you don't either! So we should AGREE right?

It's the LIE and all the destruction and delusion it creates. It destroys your very foundation of knowledge and life itself.

corruptionevilnasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsuncriminal

