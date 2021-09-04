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Heroes of 9/11: A former NY firefighter’s story | The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum
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40 views • September 04, 2021
This week, Martha sits down with Gerald Sanford, a former FDNY Firefighter, New York City Police Officer, and author of It Started with a Helmet:
A Retired Firefighter’s Return to New York City the Day Before 9/11.
Jerry explains how he ended up returning to New York City the day before September 11th, and he shares stories from the ensuing weeks.
A Retired Firefighter’s Return to New York City the Day Before 9/11.
Jerry explains how he ended up returning to New York City the day before September 11th, and he shares stories from the ensuing weeks.
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