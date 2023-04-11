Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard - 'S.686 RESTRICT Act'- Is the Patriot Act 2.0 for the Internet - Complete Access to All of Our Data
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

Tulsi Gabbard - 'S.686 RESTRICT Act'- Is the Patriot Act 2.0 for the Internet

"The Restrict Act not only bans Americans from using TikTok, it is a Patriot Act 2.0 for the Internet. It would give the govt unfettered access to all the data on our computers, phones, security cameras, internet browsing history, payment applications and more. It throws the Freedom of Information Act out the window, cannot be challenged in court, and criminalizes the use of a VPN with up to 20 years in jail and $1M fine."

Tulsi Gabbard is right: The Restrict Act language is broad and non-specific making it another way for the gov to control people.

The text of the bill can be found here:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/686/text



Keywords
