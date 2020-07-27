Fauci Backgrounder - Connecting the Dots

Easy dots (Meat of Video is about 3m 14s. Citations after that):



1. In October 2014, N.I.H. halts new funding of "gain-of-function" experimentation in viruses. It is one thing to study a virus, another to engineer to make it worse or to allow it to cross species.

2. Soon after, STILL in '14, the bad doctor, who has a HISTORY of espousing and defending gain-of-function virus experimentation is instrumental in EXPORTING the research.

3. He not only exports it. He exports it to the United States' KEY RIVAL, and the KEY RIVAL to the philosophy of freedom... CHINA.

4. That is, the bad doctor is instrumental in exporting "make viruses more dangerous" research, funded with U.S. money, to the ONLY Level Four lab in ALL of China, so they can do the VERY research that WE have stopped doing. The lab attains "level 4" status in '15, ONLY after this "research" starts.

5. This ban is not lifted until December 2017. And then, if a review panel approves the proposed studies.

6. We already have enough for treason. Plain and simple.



7. That lab is in... Wuhan.* It worked on bat coronaviruses.

8. U.S. Embassy officials visit the lab in '18, after which they send diplomatic cables expressing their concern over what they consider the inadequacy of the lab's expertise and safety mechanisms.

9. The "pandemic" begins.



10. After initial denials, U.S. intelligence announces the virus could have escaped from a lab.

11. A Nobel Prize winner (Montagnier) says on French TV, in no uncertain terms, that his team concludes the virus is built on a bat virus but is clearly the product of genetic engineering on top of that virus.

12. It is easy to find articles about its striking uniqueness in some ways compared to what should be its sister viruses. This is quite in line with it being engineered.

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NOW... Understand... the MAIN public figure for interpreting the situation, and "reacting" is a guy who quite possibly, is "but for" RESPONSIBLE for it!

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THIS is the guy we're having throw out first pitches for the baseball season.



At the VERY least, the man famous for the term "you're fired!" should do that to the bad doctor / tiny unelected dictator, at LEAST to the extent of him no longer being allowed to be ANY kind of a mouthpiece for this scenario.



Just as a judge can be too involved in a situation and should recuse himself or herself, absolutely and positively also should the bad doctor.



At the most, and this is not even an extreme interpretation given the facts, he should be removed from office, and taken into custody, and then prosecuted.

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*6.5. Given this context, it makes Fauci's potentially innocuous statement during a speech from 2017, that this administration WILL have a surprise outbreak to deal with, more suspicious.

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When you think of it, any investigative agency worth its salt and caring about the biggest implications of this, and how different it is than anything historically as to our reactions and the scale of the consequences of our reactions, should be looking into EVERY aspect of the bad doctor's life, connecting ALL the pieces, ALL the finances, ALL the travel, ALL the communication, and ALL the networking. Because "suspicious" and "possibly hugely connected to a larger conspiracy" is very obvious here.

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Oh by the way, there is a November 2015 article in Nature AROUND an earlier bat virus being engineered by scientists in a way that facilitated it becoming a human respiratory illness. It is now, OF COURSE, flagged with a "nothing to see here, no connection has been proven" message, but.. given the above... their denial is not persuasive and it is really entirely inappropriate to even place it there.