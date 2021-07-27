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Levana Lomma at the World Wide Rally For Freedom
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11 views • July 27, 2021
Levana Lomma visits us from the beautiful island of Kauai. She is the founder and CEO of For Our Rights, a non-profit organization committed to serving the people of Hawai'i by providing resources and the education needed to stake claim to your individual sovereign and unalienable rights. She has also teamed up with Pamela Popper and Make Americans Free Again.
For more information from Levana Lomma:
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
https://standup.forourrights.org
https://rumble.com/c/c-613493
https://twitter.com/levanalomma1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/somebodyhadtosayit/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/610836329512392/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
@LevanaLomma1
[email protected]
Hawaii Revised Statutes. Infected persons and quarantine. See section 325-8 (e).
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol06_Ch0321-0344/HRS0325/HRS_0325-0008.htm
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom #ForOurRights #LevanaLomma
For more information from Levana Lomma:
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
https://standup.forourrights.org
https://rumble.com/c/c-613493
https://twitter.com/levanalomma1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/somebodyhadtosayit/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/610836329512392/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
@LevanaLomma1
[email protected]
Hawaii Revised Statutes. Infected persons and quarantine. See section 325-8 (e).
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol06_Ch0321-0344/HRS0325/HRS_0325-0008.htm
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom #ForOurRights #LevanaLomma
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