Alex Jones Full Show 1/5/23 McCarthy Out as Speaker & Donalds In
EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Out as Speaker & Donalds In The Lead, Roger Stone Reveals – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 01/05/23
Regardless of who replaces McCarthy, this is a major sign to the establishment that the populist forces in America are on the march! The impeachment of Joe Biden for: open borders, pushing forced-injections, & trying to trigger WW3 should be the first items on the new agenda! Roger Stone & GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene join today’s LIVE broadcast to break the latest from DC! Don't miss this! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041
