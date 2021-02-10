© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Homan slams new ICE guidelines limiting arrests, deportations
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • February 10, 2021
Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan warns of President Biden's immigration actions, saying more deaths and violent crime is inevitable.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.