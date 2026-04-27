BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zach Bryan Concert Sparks Revival of “Something in the Orange Bud Light” in Nebraska
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 13 days ago

Zach Bryan Concert in Lincoln Sparks Viral Parody of “Something in the Orange”. Zach Bryan’s April 25, 2026 show at Memorial Stadium drew thousands despite heavy rain delays. In the aftermath, a popular satirical version of his hit “Something in the Orange” titled “Something in the Orange Bud Light” has surged across Nebraska. This parody offers a humorous, fan-made twist on the original acoustic ballad, reflecting local conversations around the artist and his music.


The track keeps the familiar melody while introducing new lyrics that comment on current cultural topics. Many fans are sharing the parody online as a lighthearted follow-up to the big stadium event. The concert itself featured a dedicated crowd, memorable weather challenges, and the high-energy atmosphere typical of large outdoor country shows in the Midwest.


This revival highlights how live music moments continue to inspire creative responses and online engagement long after the final encore. Whether you attended the Lincoln show or are discovering the parody for the first time, it captures the ongoing cultural dialogue around modern country artists.


Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment your thoughts below!


Read the lyrics at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/publish/post/195564482?r=4sh66m&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

View the original music video: Zach Bryan Something in the Orange Bud Light - Made for a Man Who Wants to Be a Girl https://youtu.be/4IVzI7EJOvU

Watch the accompanying video report: Zach Bryan's Memorial Stadium Concert in Lincoln Nebraska 4/25/2026: Weather, Crowd and Full Recap https://youtu.be/T1bnvv0owGw

More Nebraska Journal herald reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oo80d4QkwdA&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKuS8UjNfGe0WTFJwzLx-K8


#ZachBryan #SomethingInTheOrange #CountryMusicParody #NebraskaConcert #BudLightParody

Keywords
concertorangenebraska
Chapters

3:49End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now

The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now

Mike Adams
U.S. Destroyers come under fire in Strait of Hormuz, but Trump reaffirms ceasefire agreement

U.S. Destroyers come under fire in Strait of Hormuz, but Trump reaffirms ceasefire agreement

Lance D Johnson
The Coming Collapse: Building the foundation for a free future

The Coming Collapse: Building the foundation for a free future

Ramon Tomey
Russia Urges Foreign Embassies to Evacuate Kyiv Ahead of Potential Strikes

Russia Urges Foreign Embassies to Evacuate Kyiv Ahead of Potential Strikes

Garrison Vance
U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

Willow Tohi
Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy