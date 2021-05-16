CCP Military Scientific Chain Migration Occurring Since 1990s & a Widespread Problem

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Dr. Sellin talks with Mr. Bann at War Room, May 13, that the CCP military scientific chain migration has been occurring since the 1990s and has been a widespread problem in the US. Dr. Sellin points out that many CCP military scientists came to the US first into Anthony Fauci HIV/AIDS program and then to other institutes. Shibo Jiang developed a huge network in the US working with Ralph Baric, etc. and started to bring in PLA scientists and PLA-connected scientists.