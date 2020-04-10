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Press for Truth: W.H.O. Official Recommends FORCEFULLY ENTERING HOMES To Isolate Sick FAMILY From Each Other!! (MIRRORED)
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764 views • April 10, 2020
Press for Truth: W.H.O. Official Recommends FORCEFULLY ENTERING HOMES To Isolate Sick FAMILY From Each Other!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dVM9ASVGWaw/
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
Your home is your last bastion against a tyrannical government run amuck and the World Health Organization is now suggesting the you give that up. A virus is indeed spreading but its not Covid-19, its a power hungry global government that is on the brink of achieving their centuries old dream of forming a New World Order. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about the idea of the military being used to take people from their homes in an effort to isolate sick family members, where he sees all the going in the next couple of months and most importantly what you as an individual should be doing right now to protect yourself and your loved ones!
Subscribe to Josh’s channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLdZo0Mkh_z2IQZSmD8Iy0Q
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dVM9ASVGWaw/
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
Your home is your last bastion against a tyrannical government run amuck and the World Health Organization is now suggesting the you give that up. A virus is indeed spreading but its not Covid-19, its a power hungry global government that is on the brink of achieving their centuries old dream of forming a New World Order. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about the idea of the military being used to take people from their homes in an effort to isolate sick family members, where he sees all the going in the next couple of months and most importantly what you as an individual should be doing right now to protect yourself and your loved ones!
Subscribe to Josh’s channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLdZo0Mkh_z2IQZSmD8Iy0Q
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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