Fascinating productions of Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BySqF436p5c

Love is a dance, the most beautiful, the most fascinating dance in the world.True love does not need words, presence is important for it. Dance is intimacy, and intimacy is love.

Dance is the measure and beat of the feeling overflowing you, restrained and pouring over the edge.

...You need to be internally ready to dance, you need to be overwhelmed to dance.





The fascinating productions of LuxOr amaze with their luxury and sophistication.





Fashion and Dance Theater Show Luxor

The dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.





Official accounts:

https://vk.com/show_luxor

https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor

https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/





A series of videos from CMCproduction video studio:

"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc

"The atmosphere of passion Show Luxor" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q

Stylish Video Show Luxor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14

Show Luxor (Video clip for the Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY





Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3

Dance is your pulse. Luxor Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H