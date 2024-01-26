Create New Account
CAMP FEMA - 40 Years of Preparation
GoneDark
REX34 to 2025 with some stops in between like Jade Helm 2015.  Hillary was supposed to push the NWO agenda further but Trump somewhat delayed it.  Biden Disaster has picked-up where 2015 left off.  Obama is central political figure ushering in tyranny for his bosses.  2025 is the target and there are multiple planned emergencies to activate FEMA Camps and the DHS.

Keywords
preppingconcentrationsurvivaldhsusafemaprisonscampscentersdetentionbattlefieldjadehelm

