Rick Wiles previews 'The Greatest Reset' - Part Two

Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles continues with another preview of the soon to be released film 'The Greatest Reset'. This documentary is our response to the Great Reset touted by World Economic Forum founder and president Klaus Schwab. Mr. Schwab desires that his great reset become the world's new normal.

Our premise is that the great reset must happen because it is beginning of the Antichrist beast system that will tyrannically rule the world prior to the Second Advent of Jesus Christ. It is our view that Jesus Christ will respond to the Great Reset by instituting the Greatest Reset – the kingdom of God that shall have no end.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 9/16/22