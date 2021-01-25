Covid Cops Gone Wild : Woman knocked over, bleeding after water cannon fires from close range in Netherlands [Graphic Content]

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A woman and a man can be seen walking past a police vehicle armed with a water cannon. The man turns toward the vehicle and raises his arm, possibly pointing a phone or camera at the police. The water cannon then immediately aims at the pair and fires, hitting the woman. The impact knocks her hat off as she’s pushed into the side of a building and then falls to the ground.
Footage taken moments later shows the man leading the injured woman away from the area, one side of her face covered in blood. The man is seen briefly turning towards the water cannon and cursing the police as he escorts the woman to safety.
Reporting by RT. Video Source : https://twitter.com/AnonymeCitoyen/status/1353365358669832192