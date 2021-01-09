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Ashli Babbitt ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting.
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1932 views • January 09, 2021
Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting
This was a false flag.
The 14 year Air Force veteran was never shot. It was all staged.
Notice that she uses the backpack to shield the back of her head when she purposely falls to the ground.
Also notice that the gunman clearly moves the gun away from her when he does finally shoot.
This is STAGED !
This is all done to frame Trump Supporters as violent and crazy and then labeling them as Domestic Terrorists.
Patriots have it all!
We have all evidence needed to arrest the Satanic Globalists.
Nothing can stop what is coming. Nothing!
Trump will be inaugurated on January 20th, 2021
This was a false flag.
The 14 year Air Force veteran was never shot. It was all staged.
Notice that she uses the backpack to shield the back of her head when she purposely falls to the ground.
Also notice that the gunman clearly moves the gun away from her when he does finally shoot.
This is STAGED !
This is all done to frame Trump Supporters as violent and crazy and then labeling them as Domestic Terrorists.
Patriots have it all!
We have all evidence needed to arrest the Satanic Globalists.
Nothing can stop what is coming. Nothing!
Trump will be inaugurated on January 20th, 2021
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