Wagner PMC Fighters from the Bakhmut Group have Destroyed a special AFU group near Artemivsk. 091522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Vagner PMC fighters from the Bakhmut group have destroyed a special AFU group near Artemivsk

A dozen Ukrainian DRG fighters have been eliminated between Pokrovskoye and Klimov. They were planning to ambush advancing units of the allied forces

Keywords
russiaputinukraine

