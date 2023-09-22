Create New Account
THE SILENT WITNESS (ORIGINAL SHROUD OF TURIN DOCUMENTARY) -1978
The Original Award Winning Shroud Of Turin Italy Documentary

Plus Other Updates On The Shroud. 

Authentic Or Fake, The Shroud Of Turin Is The Most Mysterious Enigmatic Relic In All Of Christendom.

Opinion...If The Shroud Is Real, I Don't Think The Holy Spirit Will Ever Give Witness To It, Because People Would Make An Idol And Worship It , Rather Than The True Three In One God. J.M.

Keywords
the silent witnessshroud of turin documentaryoriginal nineteen seventy eight versionupdated videospossible burial cloth of jesus christbarrie schwortz interview

