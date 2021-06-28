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Masks
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59 views • June 28, 2021
Funny and not, a small video showing the ignorance of most people about being "safe" from an inexistent pandemic with simple inefficient masks for any viruses and contaminants... Can't wake up the sheep can we? Please share:)
Music in the background from https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
Sound effects fesilyanstudios.com
Music in the background from https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
Sound effects fesilyanstudios.com
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