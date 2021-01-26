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Just how much contamination is in water from snow?
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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53 views • January 26, 2021
#Adrian #DistilledWater #BottledWater
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I was asked to perform the electrolysis on rain water. However my water butt is an old wine barrel and we are still rinsing it out so there is still some wine contamination in the water.

Then it snowed so i thought why not get some snow, melt it and run the electrolyser on that.

How accurate this is I do not know, yet the results are fast and very visual.

If you want a distiller this is where I got mine from. Make WaterPure.
If you use this link and purchase I will get £20 referral fee. It will not cost you a penny more.

https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9

Glass jug for storage:
https://amzn.to/37hBvXD

According to them the cost is about 10 p per litre so the payback period will not be long for us.

Doctors and experts with the courage to tell the truth about distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/doctors-and-experts-with-the-courage-to-tell-the-truth-about-distilled-water/

Books on distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/book-and-articles-on-distilled-water/

You might want to look at the work of Viktor Schauberger - Calum Coates has done videos and a book on the great man.

Colours show in the electrolysed water indicate different impurities in it.

Yellow: acids, fluoride and other organic matter
Green: arsenic, mercury, lead, copper, sodium
Blue: bacteria, viruses, carginogens, chemical fertilisers, pesticides and other
Red: iron and rust, bacterial
WhiteL lead, zinc, mercury, inorganic
Black: dirt, heavy metal

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka


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Tags:
water, health, distilled water, electrolysis,Adrian,colloidal silver,mental health,antiviral colloidal silver,colloidal silver antiviral,alternative medicine,Disease
Keywords
healthalternative medicineelectrolysisdiseasewatermental healthcolloidal silverdistilled wateradrianantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviral
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