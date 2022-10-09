Kash Patel-The Story Is Being Told, Phase I Almost Complete, Phase II On Deck, Low Level Arrests First

X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT





Today’s Guest: Kash Patel

Website: Fight With Kash

https://fightwithkash.com

Book: The Plot Against The King

https://plotagainsttheking.com

Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities. Kash begins the conversation with why he decided to use Schiff’s face on the watermelons. Kash then discusses the Durham case, low level arrests first. Phase I is almost complete, getting the house and the senate, Phase II On Deck.

