Kash Patel-The Story Is Being Told, Phase I Almost Complete, Phase II On Deck, Low Level Arrests First

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X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT
Today’s Guest: Kash Patel
Website: Fight With Kash
https://fightwithkash.com
Book: The Plot Against The King
https://plotagainsttheking.com
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities. Kash begins the conversation with why he decided to use Schiff’s face on the watermelons. Kash then discusses the Durham case, low level arrests first. Phase I is almost complete, getting the house and the senate, Phase II On Deck.
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