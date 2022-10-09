Create New Account
Kash Patel-The Story Is Being Told, Phase I Almost Complete, Phase II On Deck, Low Level Arrests First
Published a month ago
X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT


Today’s Guest: Kash Patel

Website: Fight With Kash
https://fightwithkash.com

Book: The Plot Against The King

https://plotagainsttheking.com 

Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities. Kash begins the conversation with why he decided to use Schiff’s face on the watermelons. Kash then discusses the Durham case, low level arrests first. Phase I is almost complete, getting the house and the senate, Phase II On Deck.

Keywords
durham investigationx22 spotlightkash patel

