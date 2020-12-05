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How to control your health -- Mike Morales & Elana Freeland #EARTH -- 13th September 2019
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121 views • December 05, 2020
Best interview of the 21st Century: how to deal with weather modification, and climate CONTROL. #EARTH Quite possibly the most important interview of the 21st century. Mike Morales interviews author, teacher, historiographer, and weather activist: Elana Freeland.
Elana Freeland talks about Weather Modification, Technocracy, and NanoTechnology after spending years as an activist and reporting on the weather. By the end of the interview, she provides important advice for all of humankind and she warns us to : "Watch out for 5G "
#alwaysbetter #elanafreeland #mikemorales #jimlee #enmodaa #mikedecker #earth
Footage provided by Jim Lee, Mike Decker, Jon Hart Crane and from links in the comments. Live show recorded on September 13, 2019. Show edited by Jon Hart Crane. Part 1 is the most full of information, and the most lengthy. Hold onto your hats!
MORE INFO: ( please show links )
Mike Morales is live nightly, reporting on the weather warfare.
Jim Lee created the most important websites and legislation of our time. Please share. SUPPORT #ENMODAA! It is THE ONLY LEGISLATION WE have going for us!
https://climateviewer.com/enmod/
(more info listed below)
MIKE DECKER is a skywatcher.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsen...
❤️⚡🗿
ELANA FREELAND
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP31...
Elana Freeland Under An Ionized Sky
https://www.facebook.com/groups/38161...
[email protected]
❤️⚡🗿 MIKE MORALES ❤️⚡🗿
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
--------------
DLIVE TV
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DTV LIVE REFERAL
https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
DLIVE TV
https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
Send Info to [email protected]
ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHT...
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yL...
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kart...
TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer
Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...
❤️⚡🗿 JIM LEE ❤️⚡🗿
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckz...
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
ClimateViewer News - https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer Maps - http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History - https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-Clim...
https://www.twitch.tv/climateviewer
https://dlive.tv/climateviewer
https://www.periscope.tv/climateviewer
SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
http://climateviewer.org/3d/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
https://climateviewer.com/
❤️⚡🗿
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT6SB...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Hart Crane
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9UiAoX9VSqySknvkWA8WA/videos
Elana Freeland talks about Weather Modification, Technocracy, and NanoTechnology after spending years as an activist and reporting on the weather. By the end of the interview, she provides important advice for all of humankind and she warns us to : "Watch out for 5G "
#alwaysbetter #elanafreeland #mikemorales #jimlee #enmodaa #mikedecker #earth
Footage provided by Jim Lee, Mike Decker, Jon Hart Crane and from links in the comments. Live show recorded on September 13, 2019. Show edited by Jon Hart Crane. Part 1 is the most full of information, and the most lengthy. Hold onto your hats!
MORE INFO: ( please show links )
Mike Morales is live nightly, reporting on the weather warfare.
Jim Lee created the most important websites and legislation of our time. Please share. SUPPORT #ENMODAA! It is THE ONLY LEGISLATION WE have going for us!
https://climateviewer.com/enmod/
(more info listed below)
MIKE DECKER is a skywatcher.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsen...
❤️⚡🗿
ELANA FREELAND
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP31...
Elana Freeland Under An Ionized Sky
https://www.facebook.com/groups/38161...
[email protected]
❤️⚡🗿 MIKE MORALES ❤️⚡🗿
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
--------------
DLIVE TV
https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
DTV LIVE REFERAL
https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
DLIVE TV
https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
Send Info to [email protected]
ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHT...
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yL...
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kart...
TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer
Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...
❤️⚡🗿 JIM LEE ❤️⚡🗿
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckz...
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
ClimateViewer News - https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer Maps - http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History - https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-Clim...
https://www.twitch.tv/climateviewer
https://dlive.tv/climateviewer
https://www.periscope.tv/climateviewer
SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
http://climateviewer.org/3d/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
https://climateviewer.com/
❤️⚡🗿
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT6SB...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Hart Crane
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9UiAoX9VSqySknvkWA8WA/videos
Keywords
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