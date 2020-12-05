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How to control your health -- Mike Morales & Elana Freeland #EARTH -- 13th September 2019
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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121 views • December 05, 2020
Best interview of the 21st Century: how to deal with weather modification, and climate CONTROL. #EARTH Quite possibly the most important interview of the 21st century. Mike Morales interviews author, teacher, historiographer, and weather activist: Elana Freeland.

Elana Freeland talks about Weather Modification, Technocracy, and NanoTechnology after spending years as an activist and reporting on the weather. By the end of the interview, she provides important advice for all of humankind and she warns us to : "Watch out for 5G "

#alwaysbetter #elanafreeland #mikemorales #jimlee #enmodaa #mikedecker #earth

Footage provided by Jim Lee, Mike Decker, Jon Hart Crane and from links in the comments. Live show recorded on September 13, 2019. Show edited by Jon Hart Crane. Part 1 is the most full of information, and the most lengthy. Hold onto your hats!

MORE INFO: ( please show links )
Mike Morales is live nightly, reporting on the weather warfare.

Jim Lee created the most important websites and legislation of our time. Please share. SUPPORT #ENMODAA! It is THE ONLY LEGISLATION WE have going for us!
https://climateviewer.com/enmod/
(more info listed below)

MIKE DECKER is a skywatcher.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsen...

❤️⚡🗿

ELANA FREELAND
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP31...
Elana Freeland Under An Ionized Sky
https://www.facebook.com/groups/38161...
[email protected]

❤️⚡🗿 MIKE MORALES ❤️⚡🗿
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS

MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735

Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
--------------
DLIVE TV
https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
DTV LIVE REFERAL
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DLIVE TV
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Send Info to [email protected]
ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHT...
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BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kart...
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❤️⚡🗿 JIM LEE ❤️⚡🗿
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckz...
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/

ClimateViewer News - https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer Maps - http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History - https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
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http://climateviewer.org/3d/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
https://climateviewer.com/

❤️⚡🗿

Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT6SB...

Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Hart Crane
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9UiAoX9VSqySknvkWA8WA/videos
Keywords
censorshiphoaxchemtrailsmind controlcommunismpropaganda5gunaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo engineeringtranshumanismmasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resettv is a weapon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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