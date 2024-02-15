Create New Account
Jesse Watters and Matt Taibbi: Spy Game Exposed | SPYGATE
GalacticStorm
Watters and Taibbi: Spy Game Exposed - "The Obama, Biden White House ... launched an illegal preemptive war against democracy. Got caught and have been covering it up for 8 years."


🚩See also this segment with Michael Shellenberger:

Report: Deep state is scrambling to find a missing top-secret binder

https://rumble.com/v4da3uc-report-deep-state-is-scrambling-to-find-a-missing-top-secret-binder.html

