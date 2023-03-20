Donbass: Auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit - Teil 3 - Wer hat geschossen?
🔸 Mein Material von der Front ab Beginn von Russlands Militäroperation
🔸 Aufdeckung von Kriegsverbrechen in der Ukraine
🔸 Antwort auf die Fragen: Schießen die Russen wirklich wahllos auf Zivilisten und Wohnhäuser?
🔸 Interviews mit Zivilisten in frisch von Russland übernommenen Gebieten
🔸 Botschaft eines sowjetischen Veterans, der bei der Befreiung Berlins dabei war, an die Deutschen
Quelle: https://neuesausrussland.com/donbass-alina-lipp-teil3/
