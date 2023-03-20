Create New Account
DONBASS - Auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit, Teil 3
Donbass: Auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit - Teil 3 - Wer hat geschossen? 

🔸 Mein Material von der Front ab Beginn von Russlands Militäroperation

🔸 Aufdeckung von Kriegsverbrechen in der Ukraine

🔸 Antwort auf die Fragen: Schießen die Russen wirklich wahllos auf Zivilisten und Wohnhäuser?

🔸 Interviews mit Zivilisten in frisch von Russland übernommenen Gebieten

🔸 Botschaft eines sowjetischen Veterans, der bei der Befreiung Berlins dabei war, an die Deutschen

Quelle: https://neuesausrussland.com/donbass-alina-lipp-teil3/

Keywords
ukrainedonbasskriegrusslandalina lippkriegsverbrechen

