10/3/25 TRUMP: OMB Reaper! Gaza Switch! Xi Next! 3IATLAS Dark! #Navy250
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1256 followers
80 views • 1 day ago

10/3/25 President Trump Stops Oct.7 Gaza razing by N'yahu with Hamas hostage release agreement as OMB "Grim Reaper", Russ Vought, Fed Gov't restructuring about to kick off! Meanwhile, Xi facing showdown by CCP, as senior officials reach out to Trump! Also, the US Navy celebrates 250 with massive celebration this Sunday & Much More!! Pray and celebrate America....You ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Transafrican fake tribe squats in Scotland woodlands! OMG

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/scottish-police-immigration-officers-arrest-fake-african-tribe/


Xi losing power over CCP, Elders reach out to Trump during UNGA:

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/xi-losing-control-rivals-secretly?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=175088140&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Battle of the Chesapeake:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Chesapeake

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6zu7ny-10325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters

on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


