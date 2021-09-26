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Dr. Jessica Rose is challenging the “official” position of the thousands of reported VAERS deaths.
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192 views • September 26, 2021
Dr. Jessica Rose has a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Masters in Immunology. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.
Dr. Rose is challenging the “official” position that the thousands of reported deaths, and hundreds of thousands of adverse events reported to VAERS, are not caused by the COVID vaccines. She is also drawing attention to the most critical effects.
For an Australian perspective to world events that goes against the mainstream narrative, make sure you subscribe to "Asia Pacific Today" Bitchute channel. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/asiapacifictoday/ . Thank you in advance.
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Dr. Rose is challenging the “official” position that the thousands of reported deaths, and hundreds of thousands of adverse events reported to VAERS, are not caused by the COVID vaccines. She is also drawing attention to the most critical effects.
For an Australian perspective to world events that goes against the mainstream narrative, make sure you subscribe to "Asia Pacific Today" Bitchute channel. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/asiapacifictoday/ . Thank you in advance.
Support the Eagle!
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