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Dr. Jessica Rose is challenging the “official” position of the thousands of reported VAERS deaths.
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WelcomeTheEagle88
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Dr. Jessica Rose has a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Masters in Immunology. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.

Dr. Rose is challenging the “official” position that the thousands of reported deaths, and hundreds of thousands of adverse events reported to VAERS, are not caused by the COVID vaccines. She is also drawing attention to the most critical effects.

For an Australian perspective to world events that goes against the mainstream narrative, make sure you subscribe to "Asia Pacific Today" Bitchute channel. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/asiapacifictoday/ . Thank you in advance.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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