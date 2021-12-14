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Planet Lockdown: Using COVID to Enslave Humanity, With Director James Patrick
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421 views • December 14, 2021
Governments around the world are weaponizing the COVID "pandemic" to enslave humanity and end liberty, warned Planet Lockdown director James Patrick in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. For his upcoming documentary, Patrick traveled the world interviewing top experts about what was happening, and it's not pretty. There will be no way to "comply" enough to get out of this, and in fact compliance only intensifies the tyranny, he said. The economic component of this assault on humanity involved big corporations using the power of government to smash their smaller competitors with lockdowns. Humanity must stop it.
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