Russian advances day by day, throughout 2025

Infographics based on data from the mapping service: https://lostarmour.info/map

❗️24 people died as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike on a cafe in the Kherson region on New Year's Eve

Three drones struck a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in the Kherson region, 24 people died, and more than 50 were injured, authorities reported.

What's particularly cynical is that the strike was carried out after a reconnaissance drone had been deployed - almost at the stroke of midnight. Due to the massive fire, it was not possible to save more people. The fire was extinguished only in the early morning hours.