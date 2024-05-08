Sell The Farm Debate with John Glen Weaver vs Cheap Tricks Ricketts - 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates

Scott: What do you think about foreigners and the Chinese owning Nebraska farmland? John Glen Weaver: I’ll stop the sale of farmland to foreigners and the Chinese. Furthermore, the land that they do own… we’re going to confiscate back and give back to Nebraskans. Chris: That’s the right thing to do for Nebraskans. Gary: And them foreigners talk funny. Ian: If the Chinese can’t farm here then what am I gonna eat at Panda Express? Cheap Tricks Ricketts: Hey guys it’s like totally super cool that my foreign friends and Chinese business partners are getting Nebraska land for such a good price. As governor, I was able to manipulate the deals so I could rip off Nebraska family farmers. As Senator, I’m gonna try to sell off the rest of Nebraska, but only if I can get in on the action, because it’s fun for me to ruin people’s lives, and make money. and also there's no place like Nebraska. Emory: Money isn’t everything until you’re a dolla short. Chris: Someone’s looking out for the state and someone’s looking out for their petty and pathetic self. Rosie: I just wish they could make scarecrows less creepy. Scott: Two different view points, Keep the farms for Nebraskans or sell the farms to China. #nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #deprimarydebate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections
