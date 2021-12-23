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Fully Awaken from the Dream
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40 views • December 23, 2021
Speak Out! Nevada City, California. November 21st, 2020.
"We are the awakening ones, awakening to the truth that the more we listen to our hearts and resonate with that frequency of love, the more we harmonize with that vibrational discernment of truth in ourselves."
"We are the awakening ones, awakening to the truth that the more we listen to our hearts and resonate with that frequency of love, the more we harmonize with that vibrational discernment of truth in ourselves."
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