Giant spotted in West Virginia.

A giant entity was spotted pacing up and down in woodland in West Virginia USA. Not be long before these and other giants, Bigfoot, Rakes, you name it is free to come and attack us when God takes his hand off this world and allows Satan his time. In Revelation it mention's the beast's of the Earth attacking man, in Greek it means the demonic creatures. Repent, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God, and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.