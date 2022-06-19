Clot Explosion Pt 6

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Make sure you know more about your own body and mind than artificial intelligence does, because AI has embodied all the information on the complete parameters since it already has all the correct (and incorrect data) to fake being a human being just like you.
*currently unavailable intact elsewhere
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