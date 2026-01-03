THE GREAT AWAKENING: From Corporate Enslavement to Sovereign Freedom

John Michael Chambers welcomes 2026—the dawn of a golden age—by exploring the spiritual and legal dimensions of humanity’s awakening. He explains the shift from 3D consciousness (duality, survival) to 5D consciousness (love, oneness) and how this evolution is dismantling centuries of control.





Chambers reveals the hidden truth behind birth certificates: they were never documents of life, but instruments of incorporation used to collateralize human beings within a global debt system. He traces this enslavement back to the treasonous Organic Act of 1871, which replaced the Constitutional Republic with a corporate entity—the United States of America Corp.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





