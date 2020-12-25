How Globalist Propaganda Manipulates the Masses - The Memes of the Left

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It's a shocking a terrifying thing that the platforms themselves not only play partisan in how they treat different content, sch as preventing certain content from trending, but they actually fabricate tsunamis of propaganda and use them to self-promote their own viral activists campaigns.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjtzpPsPNxU
Liberals Get the Bullet Too