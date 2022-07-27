[S]ELECTION CODE: "These People Are Being Selected, Not Elected"

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[S]ELECTION CODE: Laura Logan Documentary Clip
Tina Peters - Mesa Co. Colorado Clerk & Recorder
Visit www.selectioncode.com to learn more about the film and register to receive a free digital copy.
Release date: August 20th, 2022
"These People Are Being Selected, Not Elected"