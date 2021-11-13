© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PT11 Ohio Hudson Middle School Children Covid-19 Vaccine CDC Authorized Pfizer For Kids Ages 5to11
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • November 13, 2021
PT11 Ohio Hudson Middle School Children Covid-19 Vaccine CDC Authorized Pfizer For Kids Ages 5to11
WKYC Channel 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1wLiwn_Mts
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is back in Northeast Ohio today as he visits a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hudson Middle School.
Gov. DeWine’s office says the Hudson vaccination clinic is hosted by Akron Children’s Hospital in coordination with Hudson City Schools.
Ohio is reporting that 56.12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. The number of Ohioans now fully vaccinated stands at 52.06 percent.
WKYC Channel 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1wLiwn_Mts
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is back in Northeast Ohio today as he visits a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hudson Middle School.
Gov. DeWine’s office says the Hudson vaccination clinic is hosted by Akron Children’s Hospital in coordination with Hudson City Schools.
Ohio is reporting that 56.12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. The number of Ohioans now fully vaccinated stands at 52.06 percent.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.