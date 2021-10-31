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Under the Wire - An Interview with Sally Fallon Morell of the Weston A Price Foundation
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17 views • October 31, 2021
Sally Fallon Morell is no newcomer to controversy. As the founding President of the Weston A Price Foundation (https://www.westonaprice.org), she has bucked the system of the upside-down food pyramid and fought long and hard for real food, real health and an end to coercive medical practices.
She is the author of many books about nutrition including the Nourishing Traditions series (https://www.westonaprice.org/?s=nourishing+traditions) and more recently, with Dr Thomas Cown, co-author of The Contagion Myth. (https://tinyurl.com/3p5t82rm)
In this show, aired on October 31st, 2021 at 8 PM, we discussed a wide range of issues from the vital importance of good nutrition to the myths we've been fed about the SARS-COV-2 virus and COVID-19.
She is the author of many books about nutrition including the Nourishing Traditions series (https://www.westonaprice.org/?s=nourishing+traditions) and more recently, with Dr Thomas Cown, co-author of The Contagion Myth. (https://tinyurl.com/3p5t82rm)
In this show, aired on October 31st, 2021 at 8 PM, we discussed a wide range of issues from the vital importance of good nutrition to the myths we've been fed about the SARS-COV-2 virus and COVID-19.
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