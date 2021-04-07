Space Force STARGATE Technology ~ Gen Steven L. Kwast USAF Ret

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Listen at what Gen Steven L. Kwast, US Air Force Retired General with more than 30 years experience in the field talking at Hillsdale College about Mind blowing technologies that awaits us!
STARGATE ———
Transporting every human being from a place on earth to any other place in less than an hour. Full disclosure is behind the corner. Hold tight.