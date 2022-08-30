WHAT PAUL PELOSI TRIED TO DO TO ESCAPE THE LAW FOR HIS DUI

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Fox News reported, A California law enforcement association revoked Paul Pelosi's lifetime membership, saying his conduct during his May DUI arrest "reflected poorly" on the group. In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation informed Pelosi of his termination in a letter.