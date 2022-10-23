Create New Account
The Doomed Remnant
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published a month ago |

The remnant of Jews left behind after the Babylonian invasion wanted to flee to Egypt to escape their wrath after Ishmael assassinated the governor appointed by Nebuchadnezzar. Jeremiah warned them not to go.

Then they doubled down on their folly by abducting God’s prophet, going so far as to reveal they were secret Kabbalist’s who worshiped the queen of heaven. Eventually, they stoned Jeremiah when he continued to prophesy against their actions.

The remnant rebuilt their lives within the relative safety of Egypt’s borders until the Babylonians invaded 21 years later and Jeremiah’s prophecies were fulfilled. God’s plan was to move a remnant of Jews to Babylon, not to Egypt, and this is why the majority were slain because they continued to disobey the Lord. This begs the question, are you in God’s will, or just doing your own thing like the remnant that ultimately leads to nowhere?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1858.pdf

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS
Part 67: The Doomed Remnant RLJ-1858 -- MAY 1, 2022

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
babylonkaballahprophetjeremiahnebuchadnezzar

